Motorola One Action launched in India at Rs 13, 999 | Key specifications, other details

The Motorola One Action phone can be purchased on Flipkart which has a dedicated microsite for the debut of the One Action.

Motorola One Action was launched in India on Friday. The newest model from Motorola’s stable will go on sale from August 30. The highly-anticipated launch event was hosted in New Delhi and was live-streamed through Motorola’s official YouTube and Facebook accounts. It is interesting to note that Motorola One Action, which debuted today is being made in India. Moreover, the new Motorola phone comes from the One Vision range which was rolled out in the country just a few months prior.

Motorola One Action price in India

Motorola One Action price in India which is originally retailed at Rs 15, 999, however, on Flipkart it can be purchased at a special rate of Rs 13,999. Additionally, there is a 5 per cent “Unlimited Cashback” on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and “Extra 5 per cent” off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card during the Offer Period which is till 31st August, 2019.

Buyers can also avail easy payment options including EMI, Net banking and Credit/Debit card.

Motorola One Action full specifications:

As the One Action smartphone has already been released in some markets other than India, its specs and design are not exactly a secret.

For a widescreen viewing experience, Motorola One Action comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ CinemaVision display with a 21:9 ratio. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9605 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with expandable storage up to 512 GB, the device is an Android One smartphone and hence will run on a stock version of Android 9 Pie with a 3,500mAh battery.

As far as photography is concerned, the phone has been equipped with a vertical triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor on the rear panel and an ultra-wide action cam for enhanced video stabilisation support. Moreover, a 12-megapixel selfie camera is hidden within the hole cutout in the front.