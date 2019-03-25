Moto G7, Moto One launched in India as rivals to Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price, specifications

Moto G7 and Moto One have been launched in India

Motorola on Monday announced the launch of its smartphones in India – Moto One and Moto G7. While the Moto One is an incremental update to last year’s Moto One Power, the Moto G7 is the base variant in the G7 lineup. Moto launched the Moto G7 Power, as well as in India earlier this year.

Moto One costs Rs 13,999 in India for its lonesome 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Moto G7, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB/64GB model. Both the smartphones are available in Clear Black and Ceramic White colours starting Monday, March 25 through Flipkart, Moto Hub stores, and partner stores.

The Moto One is an addition to the company’s Android One phone portfolio. The smartphone comes with a 5.9-inch HD+ display with the regular notch at the top. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further via microSD card. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the Moto One Power. It is backed by a 15W Turbo-Charging 3000mAh battery under the hood.

Coming to the Moto G7, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. There is a 5.2-inch full-HD+ MaxVision Display with a ‘waterdrop’-style notch. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and expandable 64GB storage. There is a combination of a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor at the back. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery with 15W Turbo Charging.