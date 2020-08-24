  • MORE MARKET STATS

Motorola Moto G9 launched in India to take on Redmi Note 9; specs, price and everything to know

Published: August 24, 2020 2:30 PM

Motorola has launched the Moto G9 in India with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage at a price of Rs 11,499.

The Moto G9 comes with a 6.5-inch 720p+ or HD+ TFT LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto G9 budget phone in India on Monday. This was a global launch meaning India is the first market in the world to get the new Moto G phone. The Moto G9, at its price of arpund Rs 11,500 will take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Realme 6i, and others. Motorola has launched the Moto G9 with a triple rear camera setup built on a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 20W fast charging, and a larg 6.5-inch display, as a successor to the Moto G8.

Moto G9 specifications

The Moto G9 comes with a 6.5-inch 720p+ or HD+ TFT LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is also expandable. The dual-SIM Moto G9 runs on Android 10 software.

It has three cameras on the rear consistingf of a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.7 lens), a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor for macros. There is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies.

The Moto G9 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging and is claimed to offer up to two days of battery life on single charge.

Moto G9 price in India

Motorola has launched the Moto G9 in India with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage at a price of Rs 11,499. The smartphone comes in two color variants- Forrest Green and Sapphire Blue and will be available via a flash sale on Flipkart starting August 31 at 12 pm.

