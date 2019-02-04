MOTOROLA MOTO E: Company could have done more, much more

The new Moto E comes with a slightly bigger screen and battery

The first generation of Motorola’s Moto E won the Best Low Cost Smartphone award at the 20th Global Mobile Awards by GSMA at the recently-held Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Also, the older Moto E was well-received in India last year and it is still selling well. So, it goes without saying that the expectations from Moto E second generation was obviously higher this time.

The new Moto E comes with a slightly bigger screen and battery, latest Android 5.0.2 Lollipop OS, quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 CPU, a VGA selfie camera and double internal storage. While everything looks good on paper, I did not find the new features good enough for the phone to be called an upgrade. This may be one of the very few smartphones offering the latest Android Lollipop OS out-of-the-box at Rs6,999, however, that is not a major differentiator. Especially when Motorola is also selling the original Moto E at Rs5,999 with the promise of an Android Lollipop upgrade.

Design: The two Moto E versions look similar. However, the new Moto E has a better rubberised side band (called Motorola Band) which can be changed. The smartphone comes in either all Black or White (including the band) and buyers have to shell out Rs999 for a pack of three colour bands. On the design front, the side band is the major differentiator and hides the SIM card slots and a microSD card slot.

Display: The new Moto E sports a 4.5-inch display with a resolution of 540 x 960 pixels. That is very basic. The icons appear blurred and even the wallpaper feels a bit pixelated.

Performance: Moto E (2nd gen) scored 17619 on AnTuTu Benchmark (v5.6.2), an average performance. However, the device is pretty smooth overall. Don’t expect much on the gaming front. The device offers stock Android 5.0.2 UI, with no bloatwares at all. It has included some good features like Moto Display, Moto Alert, Moto Migrate among others. Overall, experience with the UI is good.

Camera: The new Moto E offers a very basic primary camera with 5MP auto-focus. It comes with Motorola’s Quick Capture feature which activates the rear camera instantly on twisting the wrist twice. The image quality is good under daylight and the camera is also capable of taking some decent images under artificial lighting. Low light shots are not good of course. There is no Flash.

Storage, connectivity & battery: The device offers around 4.5GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 32GB. This is a dual SIM 3G smartphone and supports 3G connectivity on both SIM card slots. There is no USB OTG support. It is powered by a 2,390 mAh battery which can easily last an entire working day.

Verdict: The Moto E can be a good smartphone for first-time users and those who want a budget Android Lollipop smartphone. It is suitable for people whose operations are limited to checking emails, social media, a bit of net browsing, light gaming and music. If you click a lot of pictures and are into a lot of gaming, videos and selfies then avoid the new Moto E.

– Estimated street price: Rs 6,999