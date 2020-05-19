Motorola launches Motorola Edge+ 5G phone in India to take on Samsung Galaxy S20+, OnePlus 8 Pro

Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge+ in India at a price of Rs 74,999. This is for the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Motorola Edge+, its first true-blue flagship phone in years, in India on Tuesday. The Motorola Edge+ is Motorola’s answer to Samsung Galaxy S20+ and OnePlus 8 Pro. Motorola says, the Motorola Edge+ comes with absolutely everything, from a fast processor and data speeds to an edge-to-edge display, from a high resolution camera to dual stereo speakers, massive battery and more.
Motorola Edge+ India price

Motorola Edge+ India availability, launch offers
The Motorola Edge+ will be available for pre-booking on Flipkart and leading offline retail stores from May 19. Motorola says, the Motorola Edge+ is “expected” to go on sale from May 26.
ICICI credit card owners can purchase the Motorola Edge+ with an instant discount of Rs 7,500 bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 67,499.
Motorola Edge+ specs, features
The Motorola Edge+ is a high-end flagship through and through. It has a glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) and metal body available in two colours, Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey. On the front, it has a large 6.7-inch 1080p+ or FHD+ AMOLED display that stretches nearly end-to-end. That display also has a high refresh rate of 90Hz and supports HDR 10+ playback.
Under the hood, the Motorola Edge+ has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor that brings, among other things, 5G connectivity. This is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage (non-expandable). Software inside the phone is near stock Android 10, much like other Motorola phones. The phone is further backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast wired, 15W fast wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging.
The Motorola Edge+ has an 108MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS for up to 3x optical zoom, and another 16MP ultra wide-angle camera. The camera system can record 6K video and can also let you pull out a high resolution 20MP photo from videos in real-time. On the front, the phone has a 25MP camera housed inside a punch hole cutout.
Elsewhere, the Motorola Edge+ has a splash-resistant body. The phone has stereo speakers tuned by Waves. There’s also a headphone jack!
