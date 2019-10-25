Motorola launches Moto G8 Plus, Moto G8 Play, and Moto E6 Play to attack budget rivals

Moto G8 Plus

Motorola has added a new smartphone to its G and E families each to expand its offerings. The Lenovo-owned brand has launched Moto G8 Plus, Moto G8 Play, and Moto E6 Play as the new budget and mid-range smartphones. The Moto G8 Plus has been launched in India while the Moto G8 Play and Moto E6 Play have been released in Brazil. The Moto G8 Plus, which was originally launched in Brazil earlier this year, is the most notable one in the line-up – it has four cameras at the back including a 48-megapixel sensor.

The Moto G8 Plus comes in a single variant in India with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is priced at Rs 13,999. The colour models include a Cosmic Blue one and a Crystal Pink one. The purchase of the smartphone entitles Jio customers with a cashback of Rs 2,200, Cleartrip coupons worth Rs 3,000, and vouchers of Rs 3,000 value by Zoomcar.

In Brazil, the Moti G8 Play will be available at 1,099 Brazilian real, which is around Rs 19,500. The Moto E6 Play costs 109 euros, which translates to about Rs 8,500. There is no word on the arrival of these smartphones to the Indian market as of now.

For specifications, the Moto G8 Plus sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ Max Vision display with a notch at the top. Powering the smartphone is a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A microSD card can be inserted to expand the storage by up to 512GB. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie. Moto G8 Plus has three cameras at the back – a 48-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel wide-angle ‘action’ camera with a field-of-view of 117 degrees. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel snapper with Motorola’s standard features. A 4000mAh battery provides juice to the smartphone that comes with 15W Turbo Charging.

Moto G8 Play

The Moto G8 Play is a watered-down version of the Moto G8 Plus. The Moto G8 Plus packs a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a waterdrop notch at the top. It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor that is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, with a microSD card slot to expand storage. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie. Moto G8 Play comes with a dual camera setup – a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the smartphone. The device is powered by a 4000mAh battery that charges with 10W Turbo Charging.

For the last one, the Moto E6 Play comes with 5.5-inch HD+ display and runs Android 9 Pie. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that can be expanded by a microSD card up to 256GB. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera on the smartphone. The Moto E6 Play is backed by a 3000mAh battery.