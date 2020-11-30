Motorola launches Moto G 5G, the most affordable 5G-ready smartphone in India

Motorola has launched the Moto G 5G in India at a price of Rs 20,999.

Moto G 5G is India’s most affordable 5G smartphone, though there is no way you can push this thing to its limits at this point of time unless of course you’re travelling overseas where the next-generation connectivity standard is available. No wonder Motorola calls it 5G-ready. Be that as it may, it is exciting how much tech Motorola has been able to cram inside this seemingly budget phone — by 5G smartphone standards.

“The Moto G 5G comes with support for 11 global 5G network bands which ensures that you are ready for any Sub 6 5G band that is launched in India,” Motorola said in a press release. The phone is also “compatible with most Sub 6 bands available globally, ensuring that you are truly global-ready.”

Moto G 5G specs and features

Motorola will start selling the Moto G 5G in India from December 7.

The Moto G 5G has a 6.7-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a punch hole cut-out and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB via a micro-SD card. Software inside the phone is “bloatware-free, ad-free, clean, and pure, near-stock” Android 10 with Moto enhancements that includes gestures and actions. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

For photography, the Moto G 5G has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP main, 8MP ultra wide-angle, and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera.

The Moto G 5G is an all-plastic phone though it is IP52-certified which makes it splash-resistant. There are two colours to choose from, Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.

Motorola will start selling the Moto G 5G in India from December 7 via Flipkart. Interestingly, Flipkart mentions Rs 20,999 as a “special” price for the Moto G 5G. The original price is mentioned as Rs 24,999 — same as the OnePlus Nord, which was India’s most affordable 5G phone until the Moto G 5G came into the picture.