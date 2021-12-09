  • MORE MARKET STATS

Motorola launches Moto Edge X30 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip; special edition gets you under-display selfie camera

December 09, 2021 8:13 PM

This is officially the first phone to launch with Qualcomm’s freshly minted Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Moto Edge X30This is officially the first phone to launch with Qualcomm’s freshly minted Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility launched the flagship Moto Edge X30 in China on Thursday, December 9th. The phone’s marquee feature is that it is officially the first phone to launch with Qualcomm’s freshly minted Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. There is also a special edition of this phone that will get you an under-display selfie camera. The Moto Edge X30 is joined by the Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered Moto Edge S30, a relatively more mid-range affair.

Moto Edge X30 specs, features and pricing

The Moto X30 has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Motorola is using a 10bit panel which is certified for HDR playback. The regular version comes with a hole punch cut-out housing a 60MP selfie shooter. The special edition hides the same camera under the display.

Under the hood, the Moto X30 packs the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs Android 12 software and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

For photography, the Moto X30 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor with OIS, another 50MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 2MP depth camera.

Also Read | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announced: Top features, specs, and phones to be powered by new chip

The Moto X30 starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 38,000) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,300). The top-of-the-line 12GB/256GB version will set buyers back by CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs 42,700).

The special edition Moto Edge X30 will meanwhile sell for CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,500).

The Moto Edge X30 will be available in China from December 15.

Moto Edge S30 specs, features and pricing

The Moto Edge S30 comes with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. The hole punch cut-out here houses a 16MP selfie shooter. On the back, this phone has a 108MP main, 13MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP depth camera.

Under the hood, the Moto Edge S30 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chip which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone runs Android 11 software and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The Moto S30 starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,700) for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end 12GB/256GB version will set buyers back by CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 30,800).

The Moto Edge S30 will be available in China from December 21.

