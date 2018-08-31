Motorola launches its two new Android One phones, Moto One Power & Moto One at IFA 2018

Moto One Power comes with Android One

At the IFA 2018, Lenovo brand Moto finally announced its long-rumoured Moto One and Moto One Power smartphones. Exiting the rumour mill, the Moto One and Moto One Power indeed run on Android One programme that will ensure the timely updates from Google. The Moto One is a new line of smartphone family that will presumably mark the end for the X range. Moto has had offered near stock Android versions on its phones but with Android One the company is looking to go HMD Global’s way as the latter recently launched Android One smartphones.

While the Moto One Power is a premium offering in terms of specifications, the Moto One has a little less powerful internals. The former will be available in India in the month of October, the company said without announcing the pricing details. The Moto One, on the other hand, is priced at 299 euros (roughly Rs 24,800) for the European, Latin, and Asia Pacific markets. The company said it will be available in “coming months” at the event. There is no additional information available as of now.

Moto One

As for the specifications, the Moto One and Moto One Power come with Android 8.1 Oreo under the Android One programme, which means Android 9 Pie won’t take much longer to arrive. The Moto One packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB. On the other hand, the Moto One Power runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM, as per TENAA listing.

The Moto One has two 13-megapixel cameras on the rear while an 8-megapixel camera sensor is mounted on the front for selfies. The rear camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. The Moto One Power bears a setup of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor on the rear while there is a 12-megapixel camera on the front. The Moto One comes with a 3000mAh battery while there is a 4850mAh battery on the Moto One Power. Both the smartphones support Turbo Charging functionality.