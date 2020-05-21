Motorola launches budget Moto G8 Power Lite in India, highlights phone’s adware and bloatware free software

The Moto G8 Power Lite will be available for buying from Flipkart from May 29.

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility launched the budget phone Moto G8 Power Lite in India on Thursday. The Moto G8 Power Lite is a phone that costs under Rs 10,000 and for that price, it packs a large 6.5-inch display, 16MP triple cameras, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. But while all that’s well and good, Motorola is also highlighting another key aspect of the phone in question. Motorola says the Moto G8 Power Lite ships with a clean, adware and bloatware free, near-stock android experience, possibly taking a jibe at rivals like Xiaomi who’ve become infamous for serving ads across the length and breadth of their UI. That said, the Moto G8 Power Lite still runs older Android 9 Pie, which is a bummer.

Moto G8 Power Lite India price

Motorola has launched the Moto G8 Power Lite in India at a price of Rs 8,999. This is for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Motorola G8 Power Lite India availability

The Moto G8 Power Lite will be available for buying from Flipkart from May 29.

Moto G8 Power Lite specs, features

The Moto G8 Power Lite has an all-plastic body that comes in two colour options, Royal Blue, and Arctic Blue. Motorola says the Moto G8 Power Lite has a water-repellant design. On the front, the phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ or 720p+ LCD display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch.

Under the hood, the Moto G8 Power Lite has an 8-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is further expandable by up to 256GB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. Software inside the phone is near stock Android 9 Pie with Moto “experiences” like twist your wrist twice to launch the camera. The phone has a large 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to last for over 2 days on single charge. The phone charges over micro-USB though and there’s no fast charging.

The Moto G8 Power Lite has three cameras on the rear, a 16MP main camera with PDAF and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macro or close ups. On the front, the Moto G8 Power Lite has an 8MP camera.