Motorola gearing to launch its next flagship on April 22, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 108MP camera in tow

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility will launch its next high-end phone on April 22, the company has confirmed on Twitter. The launch will of course be online-only amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, but evidently for Motorola, the show must go on. Motorola is joining the likes of OnePlus and LG to hype its soon-to-launch phone(s) even though lockdowns in different parts of the world to curb the spread of COVID-19 mean sales would be easier said than done.

To be fair, Motorola was supposed to launch the phone in question — that it’s launching on April 22 — at the Mobile World Congress 2020 before the tech event was called off in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. At least that’s what multiple reports seem to suggest. The phone in question is expected to be the Motorola Edge, though a vanilla Edge is also expected to tag along.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/jH2NcdBTxG — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 13, 2020

Motorola has sort of teased the phone on Twitter in a short video, highlighting what could possibly be its biggest highlight. The purported Motorola Edge Plus will come with a near edge-to-edge curved display, the kind we saw on high-end Samsung Galaxy S phones until last year. This year Samsung has gone for a relatively flatter Galaxy S in the form of the Galaxy S20 series.

But coming back to the Motorola Edge Plus, this is the first time we’re looking at a Motorola phone with a curved screen. Other specifics of this Motorola-first screen are a mystery for now.

The Motorola Edge Plus is expected to be a high-end flagship with reports suggesting that it would be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 processor. The design has already leaked courtesy serial tipster Evan Blass seemingly confirming, among other things, a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP main camera, 16MP ultrawide and another 8MP telephoto camera. The phone is also said to come with a massive 5,000mAh battery. It is further said to come with a selfie camera embedded inside a punch-hole display cutout.

