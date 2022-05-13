Motorola G82 5G launched with 120Hz AMOLED screen, 50MP OIS triple rear cameras, coming soon to India

Motorola has launched a new affordable midranger called the Moto G82 in Europe and, also, confirmed the phone is coming soon to India. The Moto G82 has a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chip, 50MP OIS triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Motorola G82 5G price in Europe is set at €329.99 for 6GB/128GB which roughly translates to Rs 26,500.

Motorola G82 5G specs, features

Moto G82 5G has a 6.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out at the centre. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader, though.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

On to the cameras, the Moto G82 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor behind an optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the Moto G82 has a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone has back made of acrylic glass or polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) with IP52 water-repellent rating. It comes in two colourways— Meteorite Gray and White Lily.

You also get dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The phone runs near-stock Android 12 software.

Motorola G82 5G availability

For now, the Moto G82 is only available in Europe but it will soon be coming to Latin America, Asia, India, and the Middle East, Motorola has confirmed.