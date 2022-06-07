Motorola G82 5G launched in India with 120Hz display, 50MP OIS camera: Check price, full specs

Motorola G82 5G was launched in India on Tuesday, June 7. This is the brand’s second launch within this week, following hot on the heels of the entry-level Moto E32s. The Moto G82 coming to India is slightly different from the version available in Europe. Here, the same phone has a 10-bit pOLED Display. The real USP, though, is its 50MP OIS camera. Motorola G82 price in India starts at Rs 21,499. This makes it the cheapest phone with such a camera setup in India at the time of writing. The Realme 9 Pro+, previously, held this title.

MOTOROLA G82 5G PRICE IN INDIA

Moto G82 starts at Rs 21,499 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 22,999. Motorola is offering Rs 1,500 instant discount on SBI credit card purchases, so potential customers will be able to buy the Moto G82 effectively for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,499, respectively.

The Motorola G82 will be available across Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and leading retail stores starting June 14.

MOTOROLA G82 5G SPECS, FEATURES

Moto G82 5G has a 6.6-inch 1080p 10-bit pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out at the centre. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader, though.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On to the cameras, the Moto G82 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor behind an optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the Moto G82 has a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone has back made of acrylic glass or polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) with IP52 water-repellent rating. It comes in two colourways— Meteorite Gray and White Lily.

You also get dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The phone runs near-stock Android 12 software and supports 13 5G bands.