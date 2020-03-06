Motorola G8 launched with punch hole screen and 4,000mAh battery

Motorola has confirmed that it will bring it to more markets, possibly also to India in the days to come.

Days after launching the Moto G8 Plus, Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched the vanilla Moto G8. The Moto G8 shares a lot in common with the ‘plus’ Moto G8 making it a more affordable but capable option in the budget Moto G8 lineup.

The Moto G8 has been launched in Brazil to begin with at a price of BRL 1,143 (roughly Rs 18,300) for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version. Motorola has confirmed that it will bring it to more markets, possibly also to India in the days to come. The Moto G8 Plus is already selling in India at a price of Rs 13,999.

Design-wise, the Moto G8 is very similar to the Moto G8 Plus especially from the back. The phone has a plastic back with a water-repellent coating and vertically aligned triple cameras plus a rear-mounted physical fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. On the front, however, the Moto G8 has a punch-hole selfie camera cutout unlike the Moto G8 Plus which has a waterdrop-style notch display.

In terms of core hardware, the Moto G8 comes with a slightly bigger 6.4-inch IPS LCD display, but the resolution has been dropped to 720p+. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is also expandable, same as the Moto G8 Plus. The dual SIM phone runs near stock Android 10 software out-of-the-box.

The Moto G8 is further backed by a sizeable 4,000mAh battery, like the Moto G8 Plus, but it supports only standard 10W charging – via USB Type-C.

On to the optics, the Moto G8 comes with three rear cameras – a 16MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP ultrawide-angle camera with 119 degree field-of-view, and another 2MP camera for macros or closeups. On the front, the Moto G8 has an 8MP camera embedded inside a punch hole cutout.