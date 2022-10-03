Motorola G72 launched in India with 108MP triple camera, MediaTek Helio G99, 120Hz display: Check price, specifications

Motorola has launched its Moto G72 on Monday marking it as the company’s latest G-series smartphone to debut in India. Moto G72 sports a 6.6-inch pOLED display paired with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging.

Moto G72: Price, availability

Moto G72 comes in two colour options – Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue. It comes in a single 6GB + 128GB variant which is priced at Rs 18,999. It will be available to purchase on Flipkart, starting October 12, 12 pm.

The phone will come with an effective price of Rs 14,999 including limited period launch offers. There will be an exchange discount of Rs 3,000 and a Rs 1,000 instant discount using select banks debit or credit card, Motorola said.

Moto G72: Specifications, features

Motorola’s Moto G72 runs on Android 12 based My UX skin out of the box. The phone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, with 128GB of internal memory (which can be expanded via MicroSD card) and 6GB of RAM.

In terms of camera, Moto G72 flaunts a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens. Other than that, the phone has an 8MP hybrid ultra-wide angle and depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, paired with a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.45 aperture lens. On the front, Moto G72 features a 16MP camera for selfies.

In terms of connectivity, Moto G72 features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and GPS. You get an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. Motorola claims that the phone measures 160.5×74.4×7.9mm and weighs about 166g.