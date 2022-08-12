Motorola G62 with 120Hz display, ‘near-stock’ Android 12 launched in India: Check price, full specs

Motorola has launched the Moto G62 in India, only days after launching the Motorola G32 in the country. The Motorola G62 features a fast 120Hz display, Qualcomm’s 5G-ready Snapdragon 695 processor, stereo speakers, and near-stock Android 12 software. Motorola G62 price in India starts at Rs 17,999 and it will be available from August 19.

MOTOROLA G62 PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

The Motorola G62 starts at Rs 17,999 for a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will set you back by Rs 19,999. The phone will go on sale starting August 19 across Flipkart and leading retail stores.

Motorola G62 launch offers include a Rs 1,750 discount on HDFC credit card EMI transactions and Rs 1,500 off on HDFC credit card transactions.

MOTOROLA G62 SPECS, FEATURES

The Moto G62 has a 6.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. This houses a 16MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

On to the cameras, the Moto G62 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor.

The Moto G62 has an all-plastic body with IP52 water-repellent rating. It will come in two colourways— Midnight Gray, and Frosted Blue.