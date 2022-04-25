Motorola G52 versus Moto G51: Specs, features, prices in India compared

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility has launched the Moto G52 budget smartphone in India. The first impression, obviously, would be that it’s a successor to the Moto G51. Motorola says it is not, though. While the Moto G51 was a 5G phone with its own set of pros and cons, the Moto G52 is a standalone 4G offering with its own strengths and a few downsides. Moto G52 price in India starts at Rs 14,499. The Moto G51 on the other hand currently sells for Rs 14,999. Clearly, picking one over the other, won’t be easy. So, let’s try and find out how these two phones stack up against each other.

Motorola G52 versus Moto G51: Every difference that you wanted to know:

Display: Moto G52 has a 6.6-inch 1080p pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. The pOLED material is apparently behind the Moto G52’s extremely slim bezels. The screen of the Moto G52 further has a 360Hz touch sampling rate and supports DC dimming. Moto G51 comes with a 6.8-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out.

Processor: Moto G52 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip. Moto G51 meanwhile has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus.

RAM, Storage: Moto G52 comes with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB uMCP (UFS-based Multichip Package) storage. This is expandable via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. Moto G51 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage by default—this is expandable via a hybrid card slot.

Software: Moto G52 runs near-stock Android 12 software. Motorola has confirmed the Moto G52 will get “assured” Android 13 and up to three years of security updates. Moto G51 runs Android 11 right out of the gate.

Rear camera setup: Moto G52 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. Moto G51 has the same setup.

Front camera: Moto G52 has a 16MP selfie camera. Moto G51 comes with a 13MP selfie camera.

Battery capacity, fast charging: Moto G52 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Moto G51 also has a 5,000mAh battery but slower 20W charging.

Speaker setup: Moto G52 has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Moto G51 has a mono speaker out.

Design: Both phones have an all-plastic body with IP52 water-repellent rating. Moto G52 is much lighter and thinner— at 7.9mm and 169g.

Prices in India: Moto G52 starts at Rs 14,499 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 15,499. Motorola says this is special introductory pricing. Moto G51 price in India is set at Rs 14,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

