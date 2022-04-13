Motorola G52 launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip & Android 12, coming soon to India

Motorola has launched a new budget phone called the Moto G52 in Europe. The Moto G52 might appear to be straight up a successor to the Moto G51, but things aren’t that simple. Even though it’s got slightly better specs in some areas, it’s technically not a step-up. The biggest noticeable difference is that the Moto G52 is a 4G phone while the G51 was 5G. Also, it might have an AMOLED panel, but it’s not as fast as the G51’s LCD.

The Moto G52 is launching first in select markets in Europe but Motorola has confirmed the phone will arrive in India and Latin America in the coming weeks.

Moto G52 price

The Moto G52 has been launched at a price of EUR 249 (roughly Rs 20,600) for a version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Pre-orders start later this month in Europe.

Moto G52 specs, features

Moto G52 comes with a 6.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 system-on-chip which is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage—this is expandable. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

On to the cameras, the Moto G52 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the Moto G52 comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

The Moto G52 has an all-plastic body which is being touted for its IP52 water-repellent rating. It will come in two colourways— Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White.

Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader. You also get dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The phones comes with near-stock Android 12 software.

In other news, Motorola recently launched the Moto G22 in India at a price of Rs 10,999 (4GB/64GB).

The Moto G22 has a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display with a 720p resolution and hole punch cut-out at the centre. It has a MediaTek Helio G37 chip paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This is expandable. Software is “ad-free, near stock” Android 12. Powering the Moto G22 is a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

For photography, you get a quad camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and two 2MP cameras, one for macros and another for depth. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

