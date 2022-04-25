Motorola G52 launched in India with high-end specs, low pricing: Check price, full specifications

Motorola G52 was launched in India on Monday, April 25. It may seem like a follow-up to the Moto G51 5G from last year, but Motorola tells us that it is not. Confusing naming aside, the Moto G52 packs some high-end specs including a 90Hz flexible pOLED display, 50MP triple rear cameras, 33W fast charging and near stock Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX. You also get NFC connectivity, dual speakers, and a dedicated micro-SD card slot. Motorola G52 price in India starts at Rs 14,499 and it will be available starting May 3.

Motorola G52 India price, availability

The Moto G52 starts at Rs 14,499 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 15,499. Motorola says this is special introductory pricing. The phone will go on sale starting May 3 (12pm) across Flipkart and leading retail stores.

HDFC Bank card users will be eligible for a Rs 1,000 instant discount on the Moto G52.

Motorola G52 specs, features

Motorola has confirmed the Moto G52 will get “assured” Android 13. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Moto G52 has a 6.6-inch 1080p pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. The pOLED material is apparently behind the Moto G52’s extremely slim bezels. The phone itself is very thin and light— at 7.9mm and 169g. The screen of the Moto G52 further has a 360Hz touch sampling rate and supports DC dimming.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB uMCP (UFS-based Multichip Package) storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB. Motorola has also thrown in a RAM boost feature in the Moto G52 to allows for 1.5GB additional virtual memory. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On to the cameras, the Moto G52 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the Moto G52 has a 16MP selfie camera.

The Moto G52 has an all-plastic body with IP52 water-repellent rating. It comes in two colourways— Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White.

Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader. You also get dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The phone runs near-stock Android 12 software. Motorola has confirmed the Moto G52 will get “assured” Android 13 and up to three years of security updates.