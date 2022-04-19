Motorola G52 India launch on April 25: Specs, features, and everything you need to know

Motorola G52 will be launched in India on April 25, Motorola announced today. It will be sold via Flipkart. The budget phone was launched in Europe a few days back and was confirmed – at the time – to soon launch in India. The G52 might appear to be successor to the Moto G51 but things are not that simple. Yes, there are areas where the Moto G52 offers better specs but it’s technically not a step-up so to say. The biggest noticeable difference is that the Moto G52 is a 4G phone while the G51 is 5G-ready.

Moto G52 specs, features

Moto G52 has a 6.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip which is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is expandable. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

On to the cameras, the Moto G52 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the Moto G52 has a 16MP selfie camera.

The Moto G52 has an all-plastic body with IP52 water-repellent rating. It comes in two colourways— Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White.

Amplify your style and make the world #GoWow! Launching on 25th April on @Flipkart https://t.co/RaskDMvu7L pic.twitter.com/6T3VNh14HH — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 18, 2022

Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader. You also get dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The phone runs near-stock Android 12 software.

Moto G52 price in Europe is set at EUR 249 (roughly Rs 20,600) for a version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Moto G52 versus Moto G51

Moto G51, in contrast, has a 6.8-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chip which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage—this is expandable. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the Moto G51 comes with a 13MP selfie camera.

It runs near stock Android 11 software and packs support for 12 5G bands.

Moto G51 price in India is set at Rs 14,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Also Read | Motorola G22 first impressions: This can totally change the way we perceive budget phones today