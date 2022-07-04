Motorola G42 with Snapdragon 680, 50MP triple rear cameras launched in India: Check price, full specs

Motorola G42 was launched in India on Monday, July 4. This is a budget phone with an AMOLED screen, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chip, 50MP triple rear cameras, and 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The body of the phone is IP52-rated and you also get other niceties such as dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and dedicated slot for storage expansion. Motorola G42 price in India is set at Rs 13,999.

MOTOROLA G42 PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Moto G42 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 13,999. This is for a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Motorola is offering Rs 1,000 instant discount on SBI card purchases, so potential customers will be able to buy the Moto G42 effectively for Rs 12,999.

The Motorola G42 will be available from July 11 (12pm) across Flipkart and leading retail stores.

MOTOROLA G42 SPECS, FEATURES

Moto G42 has a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out at the centre. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader, though.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

On to the cameras, the Moto G42 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the Moto G42 has a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone has back made of acrylic glass or polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) with IP52 water-repellent rating. It comes in two colourways— Atlantic Green and Metallic Rosé.

You also get dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The phone runs near-stock Android 12 software and is eligible to get one major OS and three years of security updates, Motorola has confirmed.