Motorola G42 India launch on July 4: Specs, features, and everything we know

Motorola will launch yet another –presumably—affordable phone called the Motorola G42 in India on July 4. The Moto G42 was recently launched in Brazil and the model coming to India seems mostly similar. Motorola G42 price in Brazil is set at BRL 1,699 which roughly translates to Rs 25,500. This is for a version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

MOTOROLA G42 SPECS, FEATURES

Moto G42 comes with a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a hole punch cutout at the centre. Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip.

The phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box and packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos playback support.

For photography, the Moto G42 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear headlined by a 50MP main sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging. It will come in two colourways— Atlantic Green and Metallic Rose. The Moto G42 is IP52 rated.

The Motorola G42 variant coming to India will come with 64GB storage, as per the phone’s product listing on Flipkart. It will support storage expansion by up to 1TB.

Moto G42 should be priced a bit lower than the Moto G52 which was launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 14,499.

To recall, the Moto G52 has a 6.6-inch 1080p pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB uMCP (UFS-based Multichip Package) storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On to the cameras, the Moto G52 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the Moto G52 has a 16MP selfie camera.