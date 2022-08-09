Motorola G32 budget phone with 90Hz display, ‘near-stock’ Android 12 launched in India: Price, specs

Motorola, today, launched the Moto G32 in India. This is a budget phone with a fast 90Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip, 50MP triple rear cameras, 33W fast charging, and “near stock” Android 12 software. Motorola G32 price in India is set at Rs 12,999 and it will be available starting August 16.

MOTOROLA G32 PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Moto G32 is priced at Rs 12,999 for a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will be available starting from August 16 on Flipkart and leading retail stores. HDFC bank credit card holders will be eligible for Rs 1,250 instant discount on purchase of Moto G32.

MOTOROLA G32 SPECS, FEATURES

Moto G32 comes with a 90Hz display. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

The Moto G22 has a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display with a 1080p resolution and hole punch cut-out at the centre. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 680 chip paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This is expandable. Software is Android 12. Motorola has confirmed the phone will get Android 13 and three years of “assured” security updates.

Powering the Moto G32 is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

Motorola says the Moto G32 has a IP52 water-repellent design. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone will come in Mineral Gray and Satin Silver colourways.

Motorola says the Moto G22 has a water-repellent design. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone will initially be available in Iceberg Blue and Cosmic Black colourways. A third option, called Mint Green, is coming soon.