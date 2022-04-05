  • MORE MARKET STATS

Motorola G22 India launch on April 8; to come with ad-free, near stock Android 12 and 20W fast charging

The Motorola G22 was launched in Europe in March.

Motorola G22
product’s dedicated landing page on the e-commerce platform gives away nearly all the details of the phones in question including design and core specs. The Motorola G22 was launched in Europe in March at a price of EUR 169.99 (roughly Rs 14,000) for the 4GB/64GB variant.

As per the Flipkart listing, the Motorola G22 model coming to India appears to be the same as the global unit.

The Motorola G22 sold internationally comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display with a 720p resolution and hole punch cut-out at the centre. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio G37 chip paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This is expandable. Software is “ad-free, near stock” Android 12. Motorola has confirmed the phone will get 3 years of “assured” security updates though there is no word on the number of Android OS updates it will be eligible for.

Powering the Moto G22 is a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

For photography, you get a quad camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and two 2MP cameras, one for macros and another for depth. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

Motorola says the Moto G22 has a water-repellent design. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Obviously, the Moto G22 will be a 4G phone. Motorola sells the Moto G71 with 5G in India. the Moto G22 will join the Moto G51 and Moto G31. It should probably serve as the entry-point into the company’s 2022 Moto G line-up. Watch this space for more.

