Motorola Edge 30 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chip, 144Hz display launched in India: Check price, full specs

Motorola Edge 30 was launched in India on Thursday, May 12. The Edge 30 is technically a “lite” version of the fantastic Motorola Edge 30 Pro (review) with an interesting set of specs and very aggressive pricing. Despite being billed as the “world’s thinnest 5G phone” the Edge 30 packs some really good hardware including a 144Hz pOLED display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G chip. Motorola Edge 30 price in India starts at Rs 27,999 and it will be available starting May 19.

Motorola Edge 30 India price, availability

The Moto Edge 30 starts at Rs 27,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also get it with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 29,999. It will go on sale from May 19 (12pm) and available across Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and leading retail stores.

The phone will come in two colourways— Meteor Grey and Aurora Green.

HDFC Bank users will be eligible for a Rs 2,000 instant discount using credit card or EMI transactions on Flipkart and Reliance Digital for a limited period, Motorola has announced.

Motorola Edge 30 specs, features

The Edge 30 comes in Meteor Grey and Aurora Green colours.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro has a back made of acrylic glass or polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). It has a smooth matte finish. The sides are made of plastic, while on the front, you get Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Motorola says the Edge 30 has a water-repellent design (IP52).

The phone measures only 6.79mm and weighs just 155g making it one of the, if not the, sleekest in the market at the time of writing.

The Moto Edge 30 has a 6.5-inch 10-bit pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout. This houses a 32MP selfie camera. There is support for HDR10+ playback. Biometrics are handled by an in-display fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chip which is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage. This is not expandable. Software is Android 12 with Motorola’s custom My UX chops on top. The phone will get two major OS updates (Android 13 and 14) and up to three years of security updates, Motorola has confirmed.

For photography, the Edge 30 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor with optically stabilised lens, another 50MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth sensor.

Powering the phone is a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast TurboPower wired charging. You also get dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, support for thirteen 5G bands, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Pro review: Smoothest Android phone in the market today