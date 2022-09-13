Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 125W fast charging launched in India

Motorola, today, launched the Moto Edge 30 Ultra in India. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is the global variant of Motorola X30 Pro. This is a flagship phone with top-tier hardware including Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and 125W fast charging support. But its biggest headlining feature is its main camera. Moto Edge 30 Ultra is the world’s first commercial smartphone to ship with a whopping 200MP camera.

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 ULTRA SPECS, FEATURES

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra uses Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor that bins its pixels 16-to-1 to produce 12.5MP resolution photos by default, though you’re also free to shoot natively at 200MP, or even at 50MP. The 1/1.22-inch sensor sits behind an optically stabilised lens with an f/1.95 aperture. The Edge 30 Ultra’s main camera can shoot 8K video at 30fps.

Joining the 200MP main sensor is another 50MP sensor behind an ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto for up to 2x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has a 60MP selfie shooter.

Rest of the hardware specs are as impressive. You get a curved 6.67-inch 10-bit 1080p pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1250nits of peak brightness and HDR10 Plus playback support. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for screen protection. Biometrics are handled by an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the Edge 30 Ultra has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Software is Android 12 based MyUI 4.0. Motorola is promising three major OS upgrades (Android 13,14 and 15) and four years of security updates.

Connectivity options include 5G (13 bands), Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Powering the phone is a 4,610mAh battery with 125W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. 10W wireless power sharing is also available.

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 ULTRA PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra price in India is set at Rs 59,999 for 8GB/128GB. Motorola says it will sell the phone at a lower price of Rs 54,999 (exclusive launch price) for a limited period.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra will go on sale starting from September 22 (12pm) across Flipkart and all leading retail stores including Reliance Digital outlets.

The phone will be available in two colourways— Interstellar Black and Starlight White.