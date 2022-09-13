Motorola Edge 30 Ultra versus OnePlus 10T versus iQOO 9T: Prices in India, specs, and features compared

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is the swanky new flagship phone in town with Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. The phone in question will compete with OnePlus 10T and iQOO 9T having the same chipset at the helm. Contrary to OnePlus 10T and iQOO 9T, which are more geared towards performance, Moto Edge 30 Ultra strives to give you more features including ingress protection and wireless charging.

There’s a lot more than meets the eye. While we work on out full review, here’s a quick breakdown of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and how it stacks up against the OnePlus 10T and iQOO 9T.

Design: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and iQOO 9T have a back made of matte glass and a metal frame. OnePlus 10T also has a glass back but you can get it in both smooth and glossy variations. The frame, here, is made of plastic. Moto Edge 30 Ultra is the lightest of the lot at 198.5g. it is also the only phone in the list to have an IP52 rating. iQOO 9T is the heaviest at 207g.

Display: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a curved 6.67-inch 10-bit 1080p pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. iQOO 9T has a 6.78-inch 1080p resolution flat E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 10T has a 6.7-inch flat 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution. iQOO 9T has the brightest display of the lot (up to 1500nits). All the three phones have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and in-screen fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Processor: All the three phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip.

RAM/Storage: The 10T comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. iQOO 9T comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Moto Edge 30 Ultra tops out at 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Rear camera setup: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra uses Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor. The 1/1.22-inch sensor sits behind an optically stabilised lens with an f/1.95 aperture. Joining the 200MP main sensor is another 50MP sensor behind an ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto for up to 2x optical zoom. iQOO 9T has three cameras on the back—a 50MP main (Samsung GN5 sensor) with optical image stabilisation, 13MP ultrawide, and another 12MP portrait shooter. OnePlus 10T has a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter.

Front camera: Moto Edge 30 Ultra has a 60MP selfie shooter. OnePlus 10T and iQOO 9T, both, have a 16MP front camera.

Battery capacity, charging: Moto Edge 30 Ultra has a 4,610mAh battery with 125W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. 10W wireless power sharing is also available. iQOO 9T has a 4,700mAh battery life with 120W fast wired charging. The 10T supports 150W fast charging and comes with a 4,800mAh battery.

Prices in India: The OnePlus 10T starts at Rs 49,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available for Rs 54,999. OnePlus also offers the phone with whopping 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 59,999. iQOO 9T comes in two configurations. While the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 49,999, a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 54,999. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra price in India is set at Rs 59,999 for 8GB/128GB.