Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant; check out the price, specs and other details

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra which was launched recently with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage has now received a new storage model. The company has launched an expanded storage variant of the phone that comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone is available for buying from Flipkart.

Motorola recently launched Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in India. The phone features a 6.67-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and full HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and is equipped with a 200MP triple rear camera set up.



Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model: Price, availability



Motorola’s all-new Edge 30 Ultra with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model is priced at Rs 64,999. The phone can be purchased from the online e-commerce company Flipkart and all leading retail stores. As part of its exclusive launch offer, the company is giving a chance to buy the handset for as low as Rs 56,999 using SBI Bank card.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB model of Edge 30 Ultra was launched at Rs 59,999. It is available in Black and Starlight White colour shades.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specs

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra sports a 6.67-inch pOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The display sits behind a Corning Glass 5 protection. The new smartphone relied on a 4610 mAh battery. The phone features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face scanner for unlocking the smartphone.



In terms of photography, Edge 30 Ultra comes features a triple rear camera setup which includes a 200 MP primary sensor, 50 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. On the front, the device comes with a 60 MP camera for clicking selfies.



Motorola Edge 30 Ultra draws its power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The connectivity options include WI-FI 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS support, USB Type-C port, 5G, 4G LTE, dual-SIM (Nano) handset.

