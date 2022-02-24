Motorola Edge 30 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched in India: Check price, full specifications

Moto Edge 30 Pro price in India is set at Rs 49,999 and it will be available starting March 4.

Motorola launched the Moto Edge 30 Pro in India today, February 24. The Edge 30 Pro is Motorola’s highest-end flagship phone, at the time of writing, designed from ground up to take on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and other premium phones like the recently launched iQOO 9 Pro. Moto Edge 30 Pro price in India is set at Rs 49,999 and it will be available starting March 4.

Needless to say, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip but there’s a whole lot more to unbox—from a 10-bit 144Hz display, 60MP selfie camera, to 68W fast charging. The Moto Edge 30 Pro also boots Android 12 and a near stock version at that.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro India price, offers, availability

The Edge 30 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be available from March 4 across Flipkart and leading offline stores.

The phone will come in two colourways— Cosmos Blue and Stardust White.

SBI credit card users will be eligible for a Rs 5,000 instant discount on Flipkart and Rs 5,000 cashback on retail stores for a limited period bringing the price of the phone effectively to Rs 44,999. Motorola will also offer no-cost EMIs on purchase of the Edge 30 Pro over 3, 6 and 9 months on credit and debit cards from all leading banks.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro specs, features

The Moto Edge 30 Pro has a glass back. This is Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The sides are made of plastic, while on the front, you get Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Motorola says the Edge 30 Pro has a water-repellent design (IP52).

The phone in question has a 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout. There is support for HDR10+ playback.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip which is paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS3.1 storage. This is not expandable. Software is Android 12 with Motorola’s custom chops on top.

For photography, the Edge 30 Pro has a total of three cameras on the back—a 50MP main (f/1.9 OIS), 50MP ultrawide that doubles as a macro, and another 2MP depth camera. The Edge 30 Pro is capable of 8K recording (@24fps). On the front, there is a 60MP selfie camera.

Powering the phone is a 4,800mAh battery with 68W fast TurboPower wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone can also pull 5W wireless power sharing.