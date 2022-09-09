Motorola Edge 30 Neo launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120 Hz display: check price, specifications

Motorola unveiled three new smartphones in Edge 30 series on Thursday – including Motorola Edge 30 Neo. The handset sports a 6.28-inch curved Endless Edge pOLED display with a full HD+ resolution coupled with 120 Hz refresh rate. Motorola Edge 30 Neo has a polished metal frame. Under the hood, the phone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. Edge 30 Neo runs on Android 12-powered Motorola’s My UX interface out of the box.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo price, availability

Motorola Edge 30 Neo is available at EUR 369.99 in Europe. The phone will soon be available in select Latin American markets in the coming weeks. The company has joined hands with Pantone to launch Edge 30 Neo in Aqua Foam, Black Onyx, Ice Palace and Very Peri colours.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo specifications, features

Motorola Edge 30 features a 6.28-inch pOLED full HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone houses a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Motorola Edge 30 Neo runs on Android 12-powered Motorola’s My UX, out of the box.

The phone features a dual camera setup on the rear, which includes a 64 MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 13 MP ultrawide + macro sensor. The rear primary camera can record full HD videos at 60 fps. On the front, the phone has a 32 MP selfie camera.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo houses a 4,020 mAh battery which can support 68W TurboPower wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging. The phone also features two microphones and dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos.

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports dual band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz). It features Bluetooth v5.1 with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio. It has an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. The phone has both – face unlock and an under-display fingerprint sensor.