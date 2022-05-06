Motorola Edge 30 India launch on May 12; Here’s a quick look at its specs, design

Motorola Edge 30 will be launched in India on May 12, Motorola announced today. The Edge 30, which is technically a “lite” version of the fantastic Motorola Edge 30 Pro (review), was unveiled last week and the model coming to India should be more or less similar. Being billed as the “world’s thinnest 5G phone”, the Edge 30 India variant has been confirmed to get a 144Hz pOLED display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G chip, ahead of launch. The phone will be available across Flipkart and leading retail stores.

Motorola Edge 30 global variant specs, features

Motorola Edge 30 has a 6.5-inch 10-bit 1080p OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cut-out. This houses a 32MP selfie camera. The screen of the Moto Edge 30 is certified for HDR10+ playback. Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Software is near stock Android 12 with Motorola’s custom gesture and UI chops.

For photography, the Edge 30 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor with optically stabilised lens, another 50MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth sensor.

Introducing the #motorolaedge30, World's Thinnest 5G smartphone! It is India's lightest 5G phone in the segment with 144Hz pOLED display, India's first Snapdragon 778G+ 5G, flagship camera & more. Launching on Flipkart & at leading retail stores on 12 May! #FindYourEdge — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 6, 2022

Rounding off the package is a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone is IP52-rated and supports 5G and NFC connectivity.

Motorola Edge 30 global variant price

Moto Edge 30 has a starting MSRP of €450 which roughly translates to Rs 36,600. For context, the Edge 30 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 in India for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.