Motorola Edge 30 Fusion with 144Hz display, 68W fast charging launched in India: Top specs, price, and more

Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 30 Fusion in India alongside the top-shelf Moto Edge 30 Ultra. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is a mid-tier offering in comparison though the spec-sheet is as appealing. You get a fast 144Hz display in this phone alongside 68W fast charging. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. The design is also premium with copious amounts of glass and metal. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in India is set at Rs 42,999.

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 FUSION SPECS, FEATURES

Moto Edge 30 Fusion has a curved 6.55-inch 10-bit 1080p pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1100nits of peak brightness and HDR10 Plus playback support. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for screen protection. Biometrics are handled by an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the Edge 30 Fusion has a Snapdragon 888+ 1 chip which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Software is Android 12 based MyUI 4.0.

Connectivity options include 5G (13 bands), Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

For photography, you get a 50MP main sensor on the rear with OIS paired with a 13MP ultrawide, and another depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Powering the phone is a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging.

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 FUSION PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in India is set at Rs 42,999 for 8GB/128GB. Motorola says it will sell the phone at a lower price of Rs 39,999 (exclusive launch price) for a limited period.

Moto Edge 30 Fusion will go on sale starting from September 22 (12pm) across Flipkart and all leading retail stores including Reliance Digital outlets.

The phone will be available in two colourways— Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold.