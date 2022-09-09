Motorola Edge 30 Fusion launched with Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 144Hz FHD+ display: check price, specifications

Motorola unveiled Motorola Edge 30 Fusion along with two other smartphones in the lineup on Thursday. The handset sports a 6.55-inch curved Endless Edge pOLED display with a full HD+ resolution on top of a 144 Hz refresh rate. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has a polished metal frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 placed on the front as well as rear panels. Under the hood, the phone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

Two more phones were launched along with Edge 30 Fusion – Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Neo – while the Ultra is said to be Motorola’s flagship smartphone for 2022, the Neo remains a mid-range smartphone.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price, availability

Motorola Edge 30 is priced at EUR 599.99 and has gone on sale in Argentina, Brazila and Europe. The phone is available in Aurora White, Cosmic Grey, Neptune Blue – Vegan Leather, and Solar Gold colours. It will be available in select markets in Latin America, the Middle East and Asia in the coming weeks.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specifications, features

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion sports a 6.55-inch curved Endless Edge pOLED display with a full HD+ (1,080×2,400) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen also supports HDR10+, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1,100nits.

Under the hood, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of camera, the phone features a dual camera setup placed on rear, which includes a 50 MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). There is also a 13 MP ultrawide angle sensor placed on the back with an inbuilt macro vision camera. The rear camera setup is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 fps. On the front, there is a 32 MP selfie camera with auto focus.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion runs on Android 12-based Motorola’s My UX. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports dual-5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, NFC as well as Bluetooth v5.2. The phone also features an under-display fingerprint sensor and a face unlock. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion houses a 4,400 mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.