Motorola Edge 2022 launched with 144Hz OLED display, Dimensity 1050 chip: Check price, full specs

Motorola has launched the 2022 edition of the Edge smartphone in select markets. The Moto Edge 2022 has a 144Hz OLED screen, MediaTek’s Dimensity 1050 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging support. The phone is launching first in markets like the US with no word on global availability and pricing.

MOTOROLA EDGE 2022 SPECS, FEATURES, PRICING

Motorola Edge 2022 has a back made of acrylic glass or polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). The sides are made of plastic. Motorola says the Edge has a water-repellent design (IP52). The phone measures only 7.99mm and weighs just 170g making.

The Moto Edge 2022 has a 6.6-inch 10-bit OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout. This houses a 32MP selfie camera. There is support for HDR10 Plus playback. Biometrics are handled by an in-display fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chip which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This is not expandable. Software is Android 12 with Motorola’s custom My UX chops on top.

For photography, the Edge 2022 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor with optically stabilised lens, another 13MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth sensor.

Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast TurboPower wired and 15W fast wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging is also supported. You get dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, support for mmWave 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Motorola Edge 2022 price in the US has been set at $499 for a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. India availability and pricing are yet to be announced though Motorola has started teasing a new potential Edge series phone launch in the country. Whether or not it’s the same phone remains to be seen. Stay tuned for more.

