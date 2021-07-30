Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 Lite launched with 1080MP cameras, OLED screens: Specs, pricing, other details

Motorola is only committing to two years of OS updates.

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched a trio of new mid-segment flagship phones, Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and Edge 20 Lite for global markets. All the three phones pack high-resolution 108MP main cameras and fast OLED screens paired with 5G-ready chipsets and 30W fast wired charging. Expectedly, all the three phones are based on a near stock version of Android 11 though, unlike many of its rivals, Motorola is only committing to two years of OS updates which kind of, sort of takes some “edge” off these phones, relative to competition despite their competitive spec sheets.

Motorola has confirmed that the Motorola Edge family of phones will be coming to Europe, Latin America, and Asia in August so we’re assuming they will be launched in India at some point of time in the near future. More details are awaited.

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 Lite prices

The Edge 20 Pro starts at Euros 699.99 (roughly Rs 62,000). The Edge 20 at Euros 499.99 (roughly Rs 44,000) and Edge 20 Lite price starts at Euros 349.99 (roughly Rs 31,000).

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specs and features

The Edge 20 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. It has three cameras on the back: an 108MP main, 8MP periscope-style telephoto (for 5x optical zoom), and another 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front it has a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The Edge 20 Pro has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and is IP52-certified.

Motorola Edge 20 specs and features

The Edge 20 has the same 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate as the pro model. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 chip which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has three cameras on the back: an 108MP main, 8MP telephoto (for 3x optical zoom), and another 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front it has a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The Edge 20 has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front and is IP52-certified.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite specs and features

The Edge 20 Lite has the same 6.7-inch OLED display but drops the refresh rate to 90Hz. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chip paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has three cameras on the back: an 108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 2MP portrait camera. On the front it has a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.