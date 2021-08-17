Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion launched in India: Price, specifications and everything to know

Motorola Edge 20 is competing with OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy A52 and Vivo V21.

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion: Smartphone maker Motorola has launched Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India on Tuesday. The mid-range Motorola Edge 20 has come to India about a month after it was released in Europe. On the other hand, Edge 20 Fusion is a new addition to the Edge 20 series, though it is just a rebranded Edge 20 Lite variant fitted with a better processor. Motorola Edge 20 is competing with OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy A52 and Vivo V21. On the other hand, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is taking on OnePlus Nord CE, Mi 10i and Samsung Galaxy M42.

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion: Price and availability in India

Motorola Edge 20’s 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 29,999 in India, and it would be available in two colour options – Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald. Interested users would be able to purchase the phone via Flipkart and other major retail stores starting August 24 at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has been priced at Rs 21,499 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Moreover, its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity variant has been pegged at Rs 22,999. The phone model would be available in Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colours. Like Edge 20, this model would also be available on Flipkart and other major retail stores, but users would only be able to purchase it starting 12 noon on August 27.

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion specifications

Motorola Edge 20 would be a dual-Nano SIM phone running on Android 11 with MyUX. The phone has been equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED Max Vision screen, having a full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and the phone has a refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone has been built on top of the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with 8GB LPDDR4 RAM. It has a triple rear camera set up with a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, and a 16MP sensor with ultra wide lens. It also has a 32MP selfie camera.

The built-in storage in the phone is 128GB, and as far as connectivity is concerned, it would have 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, NFC, GPS/A-GPS and Bluetooth v5.2. It would also have a USB Type-C port. The 4,000 mAh battery is also supported by the company’s 30W TurboPower fast charging.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, like Edge 20, would have dual-Nano SIM support and would run on Android 11 and MyUX. The display is largely the same as that of Edge 20, but it would have a 90Hz refresh rate. Unlike Edge 20, though, Edge 20 Fusion has been built on octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC with RAM up to 8GB.

In terms of optics, the triple rear camera would have a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide sensor and 2MP depth sensor. The front camera on Edge 20 Fusion would also be 32MP. With a 128GB internal storage, the phone would have 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone would have a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.