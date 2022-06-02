Motorola E32s versus Redmi 10A versus Poco C31: Prices, specs compared

Motorola has launched the Moto E32s in India. This is an entry-level phone but, despite its low price, the E32s packs some good specs. in fact, spec-wise, the Moto E32s gives the Redmi 10A and Poco C31, and others, a run for their money. You get a fast 90Hz display, Helio G37 chip, triple rear cameras, and 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Naturally, near stock Android software will be the phone’s marquee features setting it apart from competition in one more way. Motorola E32s price in India starts at Rs 8,999 (this is introductory).

Here we pit the Moto E32s against the Redmi 10A and Poco C31 to see how the three budget phones stack up against each other.

Design: All three phones are made entirely out of plastic. There are differences in feature set though. The Moto E32s has a water-repellent design with an official IP rating of IP52. Motorola also offers USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint reader in the Moto E32s. The Poco C31 has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader while the Redmi 10A comes without any fingerprint reader (it supports facial recognition though). Poco C31 and Redmi 10A, both, have micro-USB ports and lack any sort of IP rating.

Display: The Moto E32s has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 720p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The panel is protected by Panda Glass (which is claimed to be equivalent to Corning Gorilla Glass 3) and can peak 500nits, Motorola says. The phone has a hole punch cutout at the centre. Poco C31 has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a 720p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The panel is protected by Panda Glass. The phone has a waterdrop-style notch. Redmi 10A comes with a 6.53-inch TFT display with a 720p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The panel can peak 500nits, Redmi says. Screen protection isn’t mentioned. Here, too, you get a waterdrop-style notch.

Processor: Moto E32s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chip. Poco C31 has a Helio G35. Redmi 10A comes with a Helio G25 chip.

RAM, Storage: All the three phones come in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB configurations.

Software: Moto E32s runs a near stock version of Android 12 and is confirmed to get 2-years of assured security updates. Redmi 10A runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Poco C31 runs Android 10-based MIUI out of the box.

Rear camera setup: Moto E32s has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 16MP main and two 2MP cameras, one for macros and another for depth sensing. Poco C31 also has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 13MP main, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. Redmi 10A has a single 13MP camera on the rear.

Front camera: Moto E32s has an 8MP front camera. Poco C31 and Redmi 10A, both, have a 5MP selfie shooter.

Battery capacity, fast charging: All the three phones come with a 5,000mAh battery. The Moto E32s supports faster 15W charging but Motorola is shipping a 10W charger in the box. Poco C31 and Redmi 10A top out at 10W.

Prices in India: Motorola has launched the 3GB/32GB variant of the Moto E32 in India at an introductory price of Rs 8,999. The 4GB/64GB version of the phone is priced at Rs 9,999. Redmi 10A India price starts at Rs 8,499 for a version with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The top-end version of the phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 9,499. Poco C31 price in India starts at Rs 8,499 for a version with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. A model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 9,499.