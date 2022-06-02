Motorola E32s ultra-affordable phone with 90Hz display, 15W fast charging launched in India: Check price, specs

Motorola E32s was launched in India today, June 2. This is an ultra-affordable phone with a fast 90Hz refresh rate display, MediaTek Helio G37 chip, a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, and near stock Android 12 software. Moto E32s price in India starts at Rs 8,999. Motorola says, this is introductory pricing. The phone will be available starting June 6.

At its price, the Moto E32 will compete with phones like the Redmi 10A and Poco C31.

MOTOROLA E32S PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Motorola has launched the 3GB/32GB variant of the Moto E32s in India at an introductory price of Rs 8,999. This is a limited period offer valid on limited stocks. The 4GB/64GB version of the phone will set you back by Rs 9,999.

Moto E32s will go on sale from June 6 (12 noon) on Jio Mart, Jio Mart Digital, Reliance Digital, and Flipkart.

MOTOROLA E32S SPECS, FEATURES

Moto E32s has a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display with a 720p resolution and hole punch cut-out at the centre. This houses an 8MP selfie camera. The panel is protected by Panda Glass (which is claimed to be equivalent to Corning Gorilla Glass 3) and can peak 500nits, Motorola says.

Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G37 chip paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. This is expandable. Moto E32s runs a near stock version of Android 12 and is confirmed to get 2-years of assured security updates.

Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging but Motorola is shipping a 10W charger in the box.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 16MP main, 2MP portrait, and another 2MP macro shooter.

Moto E32s has a water-repellent (IP52) design. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone will be available in two colourways— Misty Silver and Slate Gray.