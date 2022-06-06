Motorola E32s sale in India goes live: Everything to know about the new ultra-affordable Moto phone

Motorola E32s is now available in India. The ultra-affordable Moto phone, which was launched in India on June 2, goes on sale for the first time starting today. Moto E32s price in India starts at Rs 8,999. The Moto E32s packs some good specs for its low price. It has a water-repellent design, fast 90Hz display, MediaTek’s Helio G37 chip, 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, and near stock Android 12 software.

MOTOROLA E32S PRICE IN INDIA

Moto E32s starts at a price of Rs 8,999 for a version with 3GB/32GB variant. The 4GB/64GB variant of the phone will set you back by Rs 9,999.

The phone will be available across Jio Mart, Jio Mart Digital, Reliance Digital, and Flipkart.

For a limited period, Motorola will sell the Moto E32s at effective prices of Rs 8,549 and Rs 9,499, respectively including bank offer on JioMart.com, Jio Mart Digital, Reliance Digital 5% discount up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions on minimum transaction of Rs 5,000.

MOTOROLA E32S SPECS, FEATURES

Moto E32s comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display with a 720p resolution and hole punch cut-out. This houses an 8MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G37 chip paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. This is expandable. Moto E32s runs a near stock version of Android 12 and is confirmed to get 2-years of assured security updates.

Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging but Motorola is shipping a 10W charger in the box.

For photography, the phone has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 16MP main, 2MP portrait, and another 2MP macro shooter.

Moto E32s has a water-repellent (IP52) design. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone will be available in two colourways— Misty Silver and Slate Gray.