Motorola E32s India launch on June 2; to be priced under Rs 10,000

Moto E32s will be launched in India on June 2, Motorola has confirmed. This is a budget phone that’s more or less a rehashed Moto G22 with a fast 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G37 chip, triple rear camera setup, 18W fast charging, and a water-repellent design. The phone was recently launched in select markets in Europe at a price of around Rs 12,400. Motorola E32s price in India will be a bit lower. The phone will start at Rs 9,299. It will be available through Flipkart, Reliance Digital and JioMart stores.

MOTOROLA E32S SPECS, FEATURES

The Moto E32s is an entry-level phone with a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display with a 720p resolution and hole punch cut-out at the centre. This houses an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, you get a Helio G37 chip which is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. This is expandable. Software is near stock Android 12.

Powering the Moto E32s is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

For photography, the phone comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 16MP main, 2MP portrait, and another 2MP macro shooter.

Much like most Motorola phones, the Moto E32s also has a water-repellent design. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone is available in two colourways— Misty Silver and Slate Gray.

Motorola E32s India launch isn’t very surprising. Motorola had confirmed this at the time of the phone’s European launch itself.

The Moto S32s is starting a bit lower but it’s also very similar to the Moto G22. The Moto G22, for context, has a 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G37 chip, 50MP quad camera setup, 20W fast charging, and Android 12 software. Moto G22 price in India is set at Rs 10,999.