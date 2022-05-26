Motorola E32s budget phone launched with 90Hz display, Helio G37: Price, specs

Motorola has launched a new phone called Moto E32s in select markets in Europe. This is a budget phone with a fast 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G37 chip, triple rear camera setup, 18W fast charging, and a water-repellent design. It appears to be a slight tweaked version of the Moto E32 which was launched only recently—again in Europe. Motorola E32s price in Europe starts at EUR 149.99 which roughly translates to around Rs 12,400. Motorola has confirmed the Moto E32s is coming soon to India (and Japan).

MOTOROLA E32S SPECS, FEATURES

The Moto E32s has a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display with a 720p resolution and hole punch cut-out at the centre. Under the hood, it has a Helio G37 chip paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. This is expandable. Software is Android 12.

Powering the Moto E32s is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 16MP main, 2MP portrait, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera.

Motorola says the Moto E32s has a water-repellent design. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone will be available in two colourways— Misty Silver and Slate Gray.

Motorola has confirmed that the Moto E32s will be launched in India in the coming weeks so stay tuned for more.

In related news, Motorola recently launched the Moto G22 in India at a price of Rs 10,999. The budget phone comes with a fast 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G37 chip, 50MP quad camera setup, 20W fast charging, and Android 12 software. Motorola has confirmed the phone will get 3 years of assured security updates though there is no word on the number of Android OS updates it will be eligible for.

