Motorola E32 India launch set for October 6; to come with Helio G37, 5000 mAh, and more

Motorola has announced the launch of its upcoming E series smartphone – Moto E32 in India. Moto’s E series smartphones are known to come with an affordable price tag. The phone was earlier launched in the European market on May 3. Moto E32 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ with 90 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G37 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Moto E32: Price, availability

Moto’s latest E-series offering comes in a single 64GB+4GB variant. The phone is available in two colour options – Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue.

The company has not revealed the pricing of Moto E32 yet but it is expected to be around Rs 12,000 – as the handset was earlier launched in Europe at €149 (which is roughly around Rs 12,000). It will be available to purchase on Flipkart and other retail stores, starting October 7.

Moto E32: Specifications, features

Moto E32 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ with 90 Hz refresh rate, 720×1600 pixels resolution, 268 ppi and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It runs on Android 12-based My UX interface out of the box. Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory which can be extended up to 1TB using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the phone features a dual camera setup on the rear – 50MP primary camera with a 2MP secondary camera. Moto E32 – on the front – features an 8MP camera for selfies and video chats.

Moto E32 comes with dual-band WiFi support, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Proximity, Ambient light, Accelerometer, Notification LED as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Furthermore, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.