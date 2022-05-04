Motorola E32 budget phone launched with 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery: Price, specs

Motorola has launched a new phone called Moto E32 in select markets in Europe. This is a budget phone with a fast 90Hz display, Unisoc T606 chip, triple rear camera setup, 18W fast charging, and a water-repellent design. Motorola E32 price in Europe is set at EUR 149 which roughly translates to around Rs 12,000. This is for the version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is no word if and when the Moto E32 will be launched in other markets.

Motorola E32 specs, features

The Moto E32 has a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display with a 720p resolution and hole punch cut-out at the centre. Under the hood, it has a Unisoc T606 chip paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This is expandable. Software is Android 11.

Powering the Moto E32 is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 16MP main, 2MP portrait, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has an 8MP camera.

Motorola says the Moto E32 has a water-repellent design. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone will be available in two colourways— Misty Silver and Slate Grey.

In other news, Motorola recently launched the Moto G22 in India at a price of Rs 10,999. The budget phone comes with a fast 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G37 chip, 50MP quad camera setup, 20W fast charging, and “ad-free, near stock” Android 12 software. Motorola has confirmed the phone will get 3 years of “assured” security updates though there is no word on the number of Android OS updates it will be eligible for.

Also Read | Motorola G22 first impressions: This can totally change the way we perceive budget phones today