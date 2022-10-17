Motorola E22s budget smartphone with 90Hz display, Helio G37 launched in India: Price, specs

Motorola has launched another affordable smartphone in its E series – Moto E22s in India. Moto E22s sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display along with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Additionally, it features MediaTek Helio G37 paired with 4 GB of RAM.

Moto E22s: Price, availability

Motorola’s all-new affordable smartphone comes in a solo 64 GB + 4 GB variant and is priced at Rs 8,999. The smartphone comes in two colour options- Arctic Blue and Eco Black.

In terms of availability, the Moto E22s will be available starting from October 22 (12 pm) via Flipkart and other leading retail stores.

Moto E22s: Specifications, features

Moto’s latest offering runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery along with the support for 10W wired charging.

In terms of photography, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth camera at the back. On the front, there is an 8MP camera.

Both the front and the back cameras are capable of recording FHD videos of 30fps, claims Motorola.

Under the hood, the Moto E22s comes packed with MediaTek Helio G37 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage (which can be extended up to 1TB using a microSD card).

Other connectivity features include: Bluetooth v5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi. The device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a face unlock system.

ALSO READ | Hello again, Moto: Motorola on learning from competition, taking a big leap of faith with 5G, and finding its edge | Exclusive