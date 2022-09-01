Motorola E22s budget phone launched with Helio G37, 90Hz display: Price, specs, other details

Motorola has launched the Moto E22s budget phone in Europe. The phone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio 637 SoC, 16MP main camera and 5,000mAh battery. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a face unlock feature. This is an entry-level budget smartphone.

Moto E22s price, availability details

The 4GB+64GB variant of Moto E22s has been launched at a price of EUR 159.99 (roughly Rs 12,700). The phone will launch across European markets and in India in the coming weeks.

Moto E22s specifications, features

The Moto E22s has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 720p+ resolution. The phone supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The internal storage of Moto E22s is 64GB which can be expanded by up to 1TB via a micro-SD card. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which supports 10W charging. Moto E22s is powered by the Helio 637 SoC. It has 4GB of RAM.

The phone features a dual-camera setup consisting of 16-megapixel primary camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front side, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

For biometrics, the Moto E22s has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the lock button along with a face unlock feature.

The phone has a polycarbonate back with a water-repellent feature. It comes in two colours- Arctic Blue and Eco Black.