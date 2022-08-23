Motorola confirms September 8 launch date for next Edge phone; Moto Edge 30 Ultra expected

Motorola global as well as its India wing have started teasing the “next Edge” phone launch. While Motorola global has confirmed September 8 launch date, Motorola India seems to be keeping its cards close to its chest for now. None of them is sharing the name of the product but there’s a very high possibility that Moto Edge 30 Ultra launch is on the horizon. It is expected to be a rebranded Motorola X30 Pro.

Like other Motorola phones, the upcoming Moto Edge series phone will have Flipkart as one of the sale partners. The dedicated product listing is live on the e-commerce website at the time of writing and we’re expecting more details to follow soon enough. The global Twitter handle of Motorola is meanwhile hinting at multiple launches on September 8. A rebrand of the Moto S30 Pro could also be in the offing.

MOTO EDGE 30 ULTRA EXPECTED SPECS

As we mentioned before, the Edge 30 Ultra is expected to be a rebranded global variant of the X30 Pro from China. The X30 was launched as the Edge 30 Pro (review), so it is highly likely something similar can happen again.

The key USP of the X30 Pro is that it is the world’s first commercial smartphone to ship with a whopping 200MP camera. Motorola is using Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor in this phone that can bin its pixels 16-to-1 to produce 12.5MP resolution photos. The 1/1.22-inch sensor sits behind an optically stabilised lens with an f/1.95 aperture.

Joining the 200MP main sensor is another 50MP sensor behind an ultrawide lens and 12MP telephoto for up to 2x optical zoom. On the front, you get a 60MP selfie shooter.

Experience innovation and the #PowerToEmpower as we embark on a never seen before journey to #FindYourEdge with @mountainmowgli. Stay tuned for daily updates at 6pm, shot exclusively on #TheNextEdge pic.twitter.com/7wJrCdjFPW — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 22, 2022

Rest of the specs include a 6.67-inch 10-bit 1080p IPS LCD display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, Android 12 based MyUI 4.0 software, 4,610mAh battery with 125W fast wired and 50W wireless charging.