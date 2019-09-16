Motorola announces 4K Android TVs in India to fend off Chinese rivals

Motorola marked its entry into India’s home entertainment market with the launch of its TV portfolio. The second fastest-growing consumer durables market in India – TVs and home audio – is seeing some new entrants that have so far focused on their smartphone offerings. Lenovo-owned Motorola now has a range of six TV models, all running the official Android 9.0 version. India is the first market for the launch of Motorola TVs and there is no word for their release elsewhere.

Motorola TVs range from a 32-inch HD variant to a 65-inch 4K model. The base variant with 32-inch HD model costs Rs 13,999, the 43-inch FHD model is priced at Rs 24,999, 43-inch 4K model that costs Rs 29,999, a 50-inch 4K model priced at Rs 33,999, a 55-inch 4K model that costs Rs 39,999, and the 65-inch 4K variant priced at Rs 64,999. All the models will exclusively be available via Flipkart starting September 29.

Motorola is offering official Android 9.0 TV on its television sets, which allows users to download leading apps from the Google Play store designed for TV. Major streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and ZEE5 are available, in addition to a range of apps specifically built to run on large screens. The TV models also support Chromecast, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB ports for easy connectivity.

With growing demands in the streaming business, TV makers are en route to standardise HDR10 and Dolby Vision to enhance the viewing experience. Motorola TVs come with Dolby Vision and HDR10 on IPS panels with up to 1.07 billion colour reproduction. While the brand did not explicitly reveal the display refresh rates, it pitched its MEMC technology, which essentially enables frame-to-frame motion and refresh rates in a proprietary technology called the AutoTuneX. There is a 30W speaker tuned with DTS TruSurround Sound, which the company is calling Motorola AmphiSoundX. The TV sets come with 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, while powering the graphics on it is a Mali 450 GPU.

The television industry in India is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7 per cent over the FY 2016-21, as pointed in a 2018 report by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). The number of TV households in India is expected to reach 200 million by the year 2020, giving existing and new brands a horde of opportunities to tap into a major uncharted consumer base.

India’s smart TV market is currently dominated by Xiaomi, which began selling its television sets in 2018, with a share of 39 per cent, as per IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker. This is almost equal to the total market share (about 41 per cent) of LG, Samsung, and Sony in India’s television market. Other TV makers such as Thomson, Kodak, Panasonic, TCL, and Vu contribute to the market less than the four brands mentioned above.