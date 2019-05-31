Moto Z4 officially launches with 48-megapixel camera, support for 5G Moto Mod

Moto Z4 is finally official after it was prematurely sold by Amazon to some customers a few days back. The new Motorola phone joins the Z series that has been more popular than some of its other smartphone ranges. The Moto Z4 has been unveiled for the US and Canada but it is likely to arrive in India sometime later this year. Its unlocked version costs $499.99, which roughly translates to Rs 35,000. The Verizon customers can get it for $240 with a 24-month contract for $10 per month.

Motorola, which finally made its parent company Lenovo some money as shown in the earnings report for Q3 2018, is equipping the Moto Z4 with top-of-the-line cameras. The Moto Z4 has a 48-megapixel Quad Pixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 at the back that supports Night Vision. It has OIS, PDAF, and laser autofocus. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel Quad Pixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0.

The Moto Z4 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. It runs Android 9 Pie and is likely to get the Android Q update later this year. There is a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED MaxVision display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor that is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 3-far field microphone system.

Moto Z4 supports Moto Mods, including the ones that bring the power of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Moto is also selling a Moto 360 Camera Mod, worth $199.99, for free as a pre-order offer. The Verizon customers will get the 5G Moto Mod at the price of $199.9, which usually retails at $349.99. Moto Z4 comes in Flash Grey and Frost White colours.