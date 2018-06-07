Moto Z3 Play with 18:9 AMOLED display, side-mounted fingerprint sensor goes official

Moto Z3 Play is carved out of a 6000 series aluminium along with resistance against water splashes

Moto Z3 Play was finally announced on Wednesday after a plethora of rumours and leaks hovering over the rumour mill for quite a while. The Moto Z3 Play brings the dual cameras to the Z family, as well as new gestures, eliminating the use of home buttons. The Moto Z3 Play borrows design cues from the predecessors to introduce tidbits of new a new finish. The handset also comes with support for Moto Mods, a new model of which was also unveiled by Moto at the event in Brazil.

Moto Z3 Play Price

The Moto Z3 Play has been priced at 2,299 Brazilian real, which is roughly Rs 40,000 in India. The company has said that the smartphone will become globally available later this month, however, it is not clear whether this would include India, as well. In the US, the Moto Z3 Play will be made available later in the summer at a price of $499 (roughly Rs 34,000) via various online stores including Best Buy, Walmart, Target, B&H Photo, and Fry’s.

Moto Z3 Play Features, Specifications

Jumping the bandwagon of this year’s likeness of mobile phone makers towards gestures, which was broadly introduced to the public at Google I/O 2018, Moto has equipped Moto Z3 Play with a new One Button Nav bar at the bottom of the display that induces gestures – swiping up for home screen, swiping up and holding for recent apps, and swiping left and right to switch between the apps. The Moto Z3 Play is carved out of a 6000 series aluminium along with resistance against water splashes, thanks to P2i nano-coating. The Moto Z3 Play ships with nearly stock Android, which is why the company has laid emphasis on a better Google Assistant experience with the help of four microphones onboard.

The Moto Z3 Play has a 6.01-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Max Vision display that is shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The phone has a 79 per cent screen-to-body-ratio. Powering the internals of the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage options. The storage is expandable via microSD card up to 2TB. There is an Adreno 509 GPU for graphics on the handset.

The Moto Z3 Play has dual cameras on the rear, which is a combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter, accompanied by an LED flash. The cameras support pDAF, which is Dual Autofocus Pixel technology. The cameras also offer Google Lens-powered real-time translation and object identification, as well as Active Photos, which is an equivalent to the Live Photos on iOS. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and facial recognition.

The battery on the Moto Z3 Play is 3000mAh in the capacity that comes with Turbo Charging. Moto says that the battery can deliver up to half a day power with just 30 minutes of charging. There is a fingerprint scanner embedded on the edge of the smartphone, alongside the power button.