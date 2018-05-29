Moto Z3 Play official image renders leaked ahead of June 6 launch

Moto Z3 Play has a Pogo pin connector that will connect the Moto Mods. (Source: Winfuture.de)

Lenovo brand Moto has scheduled an event for June 6 where it is widely expected to launch the Moto Z3 Play. The Moto Z3 Play will be the successor to the Moto Z2 Play, marking the beginning of the third generation of Moto Z Play line. The smartphone has been leaked previously multiple times, revealing many key specifications of the device. Now, the Moto Z3 Play official renders have surfaced on the Internet that offer the clearest look of the upcoming device. Moto is also expected to announce the new 5G Moto Mod that has been in the rumour mill for a while.

The official image renders of the Moto Z3 Play have been shared by the German technology website Winfuture.de. The renders show a bezel-reduced design of Moto Z3 Play with thin chins on both top and bottom. Instead of the Moto moniker, the bottom chin of the smartphone carries the Motorola name, following the recent rejig in the Lenovo’s Moto team to revert the changes. There is also an 18:9 display without the ‘notch’ – which has become a trend this year. The rear of the smartphone has a dual camera setup, which has been previously reported to consist of two 12-megapixel sensors.

Source: Winfuture.de

The one thing that you could miss at plain sight is the fingerprint sensor that has seemingly been relocated to the power button on the edge of the phone, leaving space on the front. The back panel of the Moto Z3 Play has a Pogo pin connector that will connect the Moto Mods. While the renders that have leaked ahead of the June 6 launch of the phone show what the smartphone would look like, they don’t reveal any specifications of the Moto Z3 Play. However, the previous reports have revealed what the smartphone will pack inside.

The Moto Z3 Play has been reported to come with a 6-inch full-HD+ 18:9 AMOLED display that will not bear a notch on the display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and two storage options – 32GB and 64GB. There will likely be an 8-megapixel front camera while the rear cameras on the device will comprise two 12-megapixel shooters. The Moto Z3 Play is rumoured to be backed by a 3200mAh battery under the hood. The connectivity options of the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, 4G VoLTE, and 3.5mm headphone jack among others.